It looks like Fernando Mendoza will be the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback of the future, but new head coach Klint Kubiak is making it clear that the young player may not be ready to play right away. Kubiak's recent comments have led to a lot of speculation about a possible addition of a veteran player. One Atlanta Falcons insider even pointed to an interesting reunion with Kirk Cousins as a possibility.

Speaking to reporters about the Raiders' new signal-caller, Kubiak offered high praise for Mendoza's pedigree and physical tools.

#Raiders HC Klint Kubiak asked what he sees from Fernando Mendoza: “He’s a national champion, winner, he’s quick, he’s intelligent.” pic.twitter.com/0oi6jCaKjI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 31, 2026

“He’s a national champion, winner, he’s quick, he’s intelligent,” Kubiak said, highlighting the exact traits that made Mendoza a coveted asset for Las Vegas.

However, the excitement surrounding the young quarterback was immediately tempered by a dose of developmental reality. Kubiak emphasized that throwing a rookie into the fire isn't the preferred strategy for the franchise's long-term vision.

“Ideally you don't want him to start from Day 1,” Kubiak explained to the media. “You'd love for him to be able to learn from somebody.”

That specific phrasing caught the attention of those closely monitoring the veteran quarterback market. According to a notable Falcons insider, Kubiak’s admission is “just calling Kirk Cousins' name.”

The link makes perfect sense from both a historical and logistical point of view. In 2021, Kubiak was Cousins' offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. That year, the veteran quarterback had some of the best stats of his career. As Michael Penix Jr. works his way back from injury and the Falcons signing former Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a one-year deal they are dealing with their own quarterback room issues.

Cousins brings over a decade of elite professional experience and direct knowledge of Kubiak's offensive scheme. This makes him the quintessential mentor for a developing talent like Mendoza.

Putting an athletic national champion with a smart veteran is a common NFL strategy for the Raiders. It lets Las Vegas stay competitive in the tough AFC West while giving their young investment enough time to get used to things. If Kubiak gets his wish for a mentor with experience, the trade route from Atlanta to Las Vegas looks more and more likely.