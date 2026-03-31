The future remains up in the air for Aaron Rodgers. In the meantime, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is in conversation with Rodgers about what is next.

Apparently, those conversations are very lengthy. That led Steelers' insider Mark Koboly to say that Rodgers and McCarthy talk more than he and his wife do.

That led to NFL reporter Adam Schefter of ESPN and Pat McAfee to aim at Kobly, per The Pat McAfee Show. Essentially, saying that Koboly and his wife need to work things out.

Which ultimately led Kobly to respond.

“I am gonna get into a lot of trouble with this one … and what do you mean”start to work out?” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

I am gonna get into a lot of trouble with this one … and what do you mean "start to work out?" https://t.co/h83wEqWMNH — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 31, 2026

In his first season with the Steelers, Rodgers finished with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, a pass completion rate of 65.7%, and a QB rating of 94.8. Also, the Steelers finished the season at 10-7, losing to the Houston Texans 30-7 in the AFC Wild Card game in January.

Altogether, Rodgers, 42, has been in the league for 22 seasons. He spent 18 of those seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he became a premier quarterback. During that stretch, Rodgers won four MVP Awards and a Super Bowl title.

Afterward, he played two seasons with the New York Jets in 2023 and 2024 before being traded to the Steelers in 2025.

That year, he signed a one-year $13.65 million contract with Pittsburgh.

It's been reported that Rodgers is seeking $30 million per year from Pittsburgh. In addition, he is possibly looking to sign a two-year deal.