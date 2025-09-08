Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a major heater over the summer as he spends his offseason dominating for his home country of Greece in the 2025 EuroBasket. On Sunday, Antetokounmpo once again could not be stopped; he put up 37 points and 10 rebounds on 18-23 shooting from the field as Greece escaped with an 84-79 victory over Israel, booking their spot in the quarterfinals of the competition in the process.

Israel, led by Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, put up a valiant effort until the end, but it clearly was not enough. In the dying embers of the game, Greece even managed to ice the game with an emphatic Antetokounmpo alley-oop slam courtesy of a pass from Panagiotis Kalaitzakis — pushing a six-point lead to eight to put the game out of Israel's reach.

Giannis ICES IT for Greece with the alley-oop finish 💪 (via @EuroBasket)pic.twitter.com/V8eScgXs3K https://t.co/HAp2cbVJFO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Antetokounmpo, who is only 30 years of age, is at the top of his game and reigns supreme as one of the most unstoppable basketball players in the entire world. He stands at nearly seven-foot, has the handle and speed of a guard with the strength of a big man, and as a result, he is one of the biggest matchup nightmares for any opposition in the world.

This scoring explosion against Israel is simply a continuation of what a banner EuroBasket Antetokounmpo has been having for Greece this year. He played in only three of Greece's five group-stage games, but in those contests, he averaged 27.7 points despite playing in just under 29 minutes a night. He did so on nearly 70 percent shooting from the field. Those numbers clearly held as Greece took one step closer to achieving their EuroBasket goal of winning it all.

Article Continues Below

Giannis, Greece prepare for quarterfinals clash vs. Lithuania in EuroBasket

On paper, Greece is going to be favored in their upcoming quarterfinals clash against Lithuania in EuroBasket. After all, Greece will have the best player on the floor in Giannis Antetokounmpo and it's not like Lithuania will have a very stout interior defense that would slow down the Bucks star, especially when he's been rolling like he is at the moment.

Lithuania, however, will be no mere pushover. Jonas Valanciunas may be the most recognizable name, but it's Rokas Jokubaitis who's been doing the bulk of the heavy lifting for them this summer. Jokubaitis is Lithuania's leading scorer, at 17.3 points per contest, and Greece should focus on slowing him down if they were to advance to the semifinals of the competition.