After a chaotic on-court incident involving a fan yesterday, former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended for the remainder of the 2025 season in Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional.

The league also fined Cousins $4,250 for a disqualifying foul, a technical foul, and for actions that officials described as inciting violence. On top of that, he may face an additional $5,750 fine depending on the outcome of a further league review.

The suspension stems from a chaotic scene during a Mets de Guaynabo game against Vaqueros de Bayamón.

With emotions already running high late in the game, Cousins erupted during a timeout. Video footage captured him aggressively confronting a fan sitting courtside. In a moment that quickly spiraled out of control, Cousins made obscene gestures, grabbed his crotch, flashed a middle finger, and even appeared ready to charge toward the fan before teammates and security intervened.

DeMarcus Cousins got into it with a fan sitting courtside in the Puerto Rico basketball league 😳 (via @LaGuerraBSN)pic.twitter.com/iqHYBfx31N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 10, 2025

The situation worsened as Cousins was ejected from the game.

Fans in the stands began throwing drinks and food at him as he left the court. The 6-foot-10 center reacted by swinging toward the objects being thrown, adding to the chaos, forcing local police to step in to prevent further escalation.

The incident immediately sparked comparisons to some of the league’s most notorious player-fan confrontations, drawing attention far beyond Puerto Rico.

WOW — DeMarcus Cousins was ejected, and fans threw drinks at him — Cousins went after the fans. 😳 (via @12magnificos) pic.twitter.com/TrKBF9zOo4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 10, 2025

For Cousins, the incident adds another chapter to a career marked by both talent and turmoil. During his time in the NBA, he built a reputation as one of the league’s most dominant big men but also earned a long history of technical fouls, fines, and suspensions. He was fined multiple times for verbal altercations with referees and was once suspended for striking Patrick Beverley. His emotional intensity has often walked a fine line between passion and loss of control.

Cousins arrived in Puerto Rico hoping to revive his basketball career after injuries and international stints in Taiwan and Mongolia. His signing with the Mets de Guaynabo brought excitement to the league and hope for a fresh start. That comeback has now hit a major setback as the team will have to finish the season without him.

The league is continuing its investigation as Cousins weighs whether to appeal or accept the full penalty. What was supposed to be a new beginning in Puerto Rico has now become another heated headline in the turbulent career of DeMarcus Cousins.