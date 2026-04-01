The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to firmly resist any attempt by the Dallas Mavericks to pursue president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, as Dallas begins its search for a new general manager.

According to Marc Stein, league belief suggests Dallas would have strong interest in Connelly if he were to become available following the season. However, Minnesota is reportedly intent on retaining him and is working toward a long-term extension after consecutive trips to the Western Conference finals.

“It is likewise believed that Dallas would have strong interest in Minnesota's Tim Connelly if Connelly were to leave the Timberwolves at season's end as some rival teams have forecasted,” Stein wrote. “The Mavericks recently hired former Wolves executive Ethan Casson as their new team president on the business side, establishing Casson as a natural advocate for Connelly. The Wolves, though, are said to be eager to hammer out a long-term extension with Connelly after back-to-back trips to the Western Conference finals.”

Dallas’ interest in Connelly is part of a broader search for a new lead executive following the firing of Nico Harrison earlier this season. The Mavericks are reportedly targeting high-profile candidates as they attempt to reshape their front office and direction.

Mavs cast wide net for front office leader as Timberwolves hold firm on Tim Connelly

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that multiple top executives are on Dallas’ radar, including Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti, Minnesota’s Connelly and Boston’s Brad Stevens, along with Cleveland’s Koby Altman.

“As the dust settles on the Mavericks’ season, interest is building in who will lead Dallas in the next one,” Mannix wrote. “Armed with Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and another high lottery pick, the Mavs’ top front office job is an appealing one. And I’m told that Patrick Dumont, the team’s governor, is aiming high. Among the names on Dumont’s wish list, per league sources: Oklahoma City executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti, Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and Boston president Brad Stevens.”

“Cleveland top exec Koby Altman’s name is also in the mix, a source said. Jason Kidd has had conversations throughout the season about transitioning to a front office role, sources say, though the Mavericks appear more inclined—for now—to keep Kidd on the bench to continue the development of Flagg.”

Despite Dallas’ reported interest, Minnesota’s stance signals little willingness to entertain losing Connelly, who has played a central role in building the Timberwolves into a Western Conference contender.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, enter the final stretch of the season with a 24–52 record, sitting 13th in the Western Conference standings. The disappointing campaign follows the fallout from last February’s blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that reshaped the franchise’s trajectory.

Dallas will look to close out the season on a stronger note, hosting the Orlando Magic (40–35) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. PT before welcoming Doncic and the Lakers (50–26) on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.