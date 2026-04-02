The Michigan basketball program is currently gearing up for the Final Four, which is slated to get underway on Saturday evening with a game against the Arizona Wildcats. The Wolverines got to this point thanks to a dominant win over Tennessee in the Elite Eight, setting the stage against Arizona with a spot in the national championship on the line.

Recently, the Wolverines got a scary update when it was revealed that star guard Elliot Cadeau had suffered an allergic reaction prior to the team departing for Indianapolis for the Final Four.

However, thankfully, the team got a positive update on Cadeau's health on Thursday.

“Michigan G Eliot Cadeau is good to go Saturday after being hospitalized for an allergic reaction, per source,” reported college basketball insider Adam Zagoria on X, formerly Twitter.

Cadeau is one of several Michigan players who have stepped up so far in this tournament, including big man Aday Mara, as well as forward Yaxel Lendeborg, each of whom has shot up NBA Draft boards with their play for the Wolverines this season.

Meanwhile, Michigan has yet to be truly tested in the NCAA Tournament thus far, but that will likely change on Saturday against an Arizona team that has been dominant in its own right up to this point in March Madness, most recently beating the Purdue Boilermakers in comfortable fashion in the Elite Eight.

The Wolverines will certainly be glad to have Cadeau back in the lineup for the matchup.

In any case, tipoff between Michigan and Arizona is set for Saturday evening at 8:49 pm ET from Indianapolis.