The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in third place in the Western Conference with six games left to play. With Luka Doncic leading the way, the Lakers are about to make another playoff run. Nick Young recently appeared on the NBA Courtside podcast and said he believed the Lakers' playoff push would be a cakewalk, detailing why they would beat the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nick Young believes the playoffs will be a ‘cakewalk’ for the Lakers: “1st round it’ll be a cakewalk, 2nd round you play the Spurs with no experience, cake walk. Then you play OKC and to me this year OKC is a little bit fragile. Their 2nd star is in and out the rotation, they… https://t.co/mjGvNS8qXu pic.twitter.com/D3JK4XQnVE — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) April 1, 2026

The Lakers have high expectations, as is always the case in Hollywood. After a rough stretch earlier in the season, the purple and gold had a hot March, going 15-2 over 117 games to pull themselves into third. With a Lakers' battle with the Thunder happening next, there will be some tests before the playoffs begin.

Things have not gone well for the Lakers this season against the Thunder or the Spurs. So far, they are a combined 1-4 against both teams. They will have two games against the Thunder over the final stretch, while their season series with the Spurs is finished unless they meet in the playoffs.

Doncic has been on fire in March and has carried the Lakers on his back as the team has done everything well to position itself for a good playoff push. But beating the Thunder or Spurs will be a challenge. The Lakers last made it to the Western Conference Finals in 2023, when they fell to the Denver Nuggets.

To beat the Thunder or Spurs, the Lakers must take care of the basketball and not go cold. The common denominators in their losses to both teams have been turnovers and bad shooting, which led to fast-break chances. The Lakers battle the Thunder on Thursday at the Paycom Center before the teams meet next week at Crypto.