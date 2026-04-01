The Chicago Bulls released guard Jaden Ivey on Monday, and the 24-year-old has since addressed whether he intends to continue his basketball career following a series of controversies surrounding his time with the organization.

In a recent livestream, Ivey indicated he remains open to playing professionally, regardless of location or league, while emphasizing that his priorities extend beyond basketball.

“If that opportunity came, it doesn’t matter if it’s in the NBA… I know they don’t have it but with the CBA, if it’s overseas, it doesn’t matter. It could be the African league, it doesn’t matter. As long as I’m doing the will of God, abiding in Jesus Christ, that’s what matters. That’s what’s going to matter when I stand before God.”

Ivey’s comments come in the immediate aftermath of his release, which followed reported concerns about his behavior and fit within Chicago’s locker room. His brief tenure with the Bulls lasted four games after arriving via trade at the deadline.

Beyond his future in basketball, Ivey also spoke candidly about personal struggles during multiple livestream appearances, including remarks reported by Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic.

“I’ve almost committed suicide multiple times,” Ivey said Tuesday evening during an interview with the “PinPoint Podcast,” hosted by Kerrigan Skelly. “And I’m not ashamed to say it. I’m not ashamed because God was merciful to keep me here.

“I had (oxycodone) pills in my hand. And my wife was telling me, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t go down this road.'”

Jaden Ivey says as long as he’s doing God’s will, he’s willing to play for anybody that wants him pic.twitter.com/aW0rJy48gc — ugclipz (@ugclipz) April 1, 2026

Jaden Ivey opens up on family tension, injury struggles and future after Bulls release

Earlier Tuesday, Ivey discussed ongoing tension within his personal life, stating that communication with members of his family, including his wife, had deteriorated.

“That’s why my wife in here, and she not even texting me,” Ivey said on Instagram. “Those who are around me, those who are my family members betraying (me) because of what I spoke. The truth. Betraying me. Saying that I’m losing my mind. Saying that I’m crazy. … Those are my own household. All because of the Gospel. All because I said the truth.”

Ivey connected those struggles to a period following a significant injury earlier in his career. He said the mental challenges began after suffering a broken fibula on Jan. 1, 2025, while playing for the Detroit Pistons, marking the first major injury of his professional career.

“I get surgery, I’m rehabbing, right?” Ivey said. “And I’m under this false doctrine of once saved, always saved. That you’re righteous, but it doesn’t matter if you sin, it can’t touch your soul.

“And so I still had no peace, and I went back and … during that time, I had my two children, and I was back in the world, back in the world again, trying to figure out what, what, what is the truth?”

Despite the off-court challenges and his release from Chicago, Ivey’s remarks suggest he has not ruled out continuing his playing career. His willingness to consider opportunities outside the NBA could broaden his potential paths forward as he navigates the next phase of his professional and personal life.

The Bulls have not provided additional comment beyond their initial statement announcing his release.