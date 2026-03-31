The Orlando Magic (39-35) and Phoenix Suns (42-33) are both running out of time to escape the NBA Play-In Tournament picture and jump into the top-six of their respective conferences, so there was bound to be some tension in Tuesday night's showdown in the Kia Center. True to form, the returning Dillon Brooks got into a war of words with Paolo Banchero and ultimately picked up his 17th technical foul of the season. Devin Booker and Desmond Bane followed suit.

A verbal exchange occurred after the Magic guard bumped the Suns cornerstone less than two minutes into the contest. Both men were assessed technicals. Booker jawed away as Bane approached the free-throw line. An already pivotal matchup now features a new dynamic. One has to wonder if tempers will settle or flare as the contest progresses.

Considering the sense of urgency permeating each locker room, the focus will presumably be on the task at hand. A win can give the Suns or Magic renewed hope in the final stages of this playoff push. They may still sprinkle in some trash talk while they duke it out on the court.

Dillon Brooks gets hit with 2 quick fouls and gets hit with a technical foul within the first two minutes of Suns-Magic. Brooks is up to 17 technical fouls on the season. Devin Booker and Desmond Bane got hit with techs as well for their exchange.pic.twitter.com/5m3nT9ktg3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2026

Phoenix is back on track after lumbering through its last road trip, but it is still hard to foresee the squad leaping past the Houston Rockets for sixth place in the West. The Suns will accept their Play-In fate just as long as Brooks reclaims his pre-February playing form. If he is firing on the offensive end, this group could be a tough out in the first round of the playoffs (assuming it gets there). Devin Booker is obviously the centerpiece, however.

The 2022 All-NBA First-Team selection is ascending at the perfect time. Phoenix needs him to stay aggressive the rest of the way.

Conversely, the Magic are on a downward trajectory with just eight games remaining in its regular season. Orlando has lost seven of their last eight and are in danger of sliding into 10th place, which would force them to win two NBA Play-In Tournament games instead of just one. Acquiring Desmond Bane was supposed to lift the Magic into the next tier, but with injuries decimating this team yet again, the 27-year-old could be compelled to enter hero mode moving forward.

Both squads already have plenty of motivation. They do not need another reason to thump one another on the court. But they may have just gotten one, anyway.