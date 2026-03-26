On Thursday morning, the college basketball world received a jolt when it was announced that North Carolina State basketball head coach Will Wade would be leaving the program in order to take the same position at LSU. Wade was previously the coach at LSU during the 2010s, before a recruiting violations scandal cut his tenure there short.

Wade was the head coach for NC State for just one year before his departure, and fans of the program are clearly very upset at the news.

Among those who joined the chorus of outrage was none other than NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan.

“I was as shocked and surprised as anyone else based on the conversations that we had. I’m disappointed for our Athletic department disappointed for our fans and disappointed for our university that we’re here today,” said Corrigan, per Brian Murphy of WRAL NEWS in NC on X, formerly Twitter.

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He added that “Over the course of the last year we developed a relationship that I believed was on trust and accountability,” per Noah Fleischman of On3 Sports on X, and that his resignation came in the form of an email from his agent, per Cory Smith of PackPower247.

Wade himself has since spoken out on the decision.

“This was not an easy decision, because of how much respect and appreciation I have for this program and this university,” read his statement in part. “But the opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal.”

Clearly, Wade and NC State do not see the way his exit played out in the same light.