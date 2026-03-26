To say that the Sacramento Kings have been struggling lately would be an understatement. The Kings currently have one of the worst records in the league at 19-54, and they have a whopping nine players on the injury report ahead of Thursday night's game against the Orlando Magic.

Perhaps in an attempt to give them enough bodies to be able to play against Orlando, the Kings made a signing on Thursday morning, bringing in DaQuan Jeffries on a 10-Day Contract, per the NBA's official transaction page.

Jeffries previously played for the Stockton Kings in the NBA G-League, so he is somewhat that the organization has plenty of familiarity with.

Meanwhile, the Kings will be without several key players on Thursday in Orlando, including Zach LaVine, Russell Westbrook, De'Andre Hunter, Domantas Sabonis, and more. Meanwhile, Precious Achiuwa and Killian Hayes are both questionable for this contest due to various ailments.

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Kings fans are desperately hoping that all of their suffering this season ultimately pays off with a top pick in what is expected to be a loaded 2026 NBA Draft. They'll have to wait more than a month to find out their fate in that regard, as the NBA Draft lottery won't take place until mid-May.

This is generally the time when tanking teams play their younger talent as much as possible in order to see what they have for the future, but the problem for Sacramento is that they don't have much in the way of young talent on their roster to begin with.

In any case, the Kings and Magic are slated to tip off at 7:00 pm ET from Orlando.