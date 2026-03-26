Duke basketball heads into its Sweet 16 matchup vs. the St. John’s Red Storm on Friday with significant attention on the health statuses of center Patrick Ngongba and guard Caleb Foster. Injuries remain a major concern as the Blue Devils prepare for Friday night.

Sophomore big man Patrick Ngongba has shown encouraging progress after missing five games with foot soreness earlier this month, including the ACC Tournament and Duke’s March Madness opener vs. Siena. He returned to action in the Round of 32 win vs. the TCU Horned Frogs, coming off the bench to log 13 minutes and provide much-needed depth in the frontcourt rotation.

Ngongba last played on March 2 against NC State before his five-game absence, then returned on March 21 in Duke’s second-round win vs. TCU. Although his minutes have remained limited, his presence has added valuable size and rim protection to the frontcourt.

The Athletic’s Brendan Marks reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said Ngongba responded well to his recent playing time and expects him to be available for the Sweet 16 matchup vs. the Red Storm.

“Duke coach Jon Scheyer says that center Patrick Ngongba — who missed five games with lingering foot soreness before returning against TCU in the round of 32 — responded well to playing time and will be good to go tomorrow vs. St. John's.”

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CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein additionally shared another significant update on the status of Foster on the platform, along with the following remarks from Scheyer during media availability on Thursday relating to his foot injury.

“Jon Scheyer told reporters today that Duke’s Caleb Foster (foot) will be a game-time decision for Friday night’s Sweet 16 game against St. John’s. Has not played since 3/7. Averages 8.5 PPG.”

Foster’s availability remains uncertain, but his potential return could impact Duke’s backcourt rotation. The Blue Devils continue to monitor both situations closely.

As Duke’s injury outlook evolves, Ngongba appears ready to contribute, while Foster remains a true game-time decision. That balance could play a decisive role in Friday’s outcome.