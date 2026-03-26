After being more aggressive than expected during the offseason, the Chicago White Sox are trying to make some noise in 2026. Second baseman Chase Meidroth made sure Chicago's campaign started off with the bang on Opening Day.

The White Sox are beginning the year with a matchup against Jacob Misiorowski and the Milwaukee Brewers. But for any hype Misiorowski might've drawn, Meidroth stepped up to the plate without fear and hit a leadoff home run.

Chase Meidroth with a leadoff home run to start the season for the White Sox! pic.twitter.com/yr6xQqcpdm — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 26, 2026

Chicago's lineup is full of plenty of new faces such as Munetaka Murakami, Austin Hays and Luisangel Acuna. But at the top of it remains Meidroth. The second baseman is looking to prove that he is a core piece of the White Sox's offense for the foreseeable future. So far, so good.

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In his rookie season with the White Sox, Meidroth hit .253 with five home runs, 23 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. The second baseman is certainly on track to beat his home run and RBI totals. His work on the basepaths can't be ignored either. Overall, Chicago is expecting more production on all fronts from Meidroth.

Despite the tough competition, the South Side's second baseman followed through on those expectations in a hurry. There's a long way to go before the White Sox declare victory in this game, let alone long-term success over the entire season. Still, it would've been difficult for the franchise to start the season off stronger outside of a home run.

White Sox fans will be paying attention to Meidroth all season. Perhaps he has more leadoff home runs up his sleeve.