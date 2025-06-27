The 2025 NBA Draft has concluded, but that does not mean teams are done making moves just yet.
Even before the final pick of the draft is revealed, teams are on the phone with agents and scouts alike, as all 30 franchises in the league quickly scramble to try and add undrafted players on two-way agreements, training camp deals, and Summer League contracts.
Below is a complete list and team-by-team breakdown of every undrafted free agent signing across the NBA. This page will be continuously updated as news breaks.
Atlanta Hawks
Eli John Ndiaye (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)
Boston Celtics
Aaron Scott (F) – Summer League Contract (via Zach Braziller, NY Post)
Brooklyn Nets
Grant Nelson (F) – Training Camp Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)
Charlotte Hornets
NONE
Chicago Bulls
Caleb Grill (G) – Summer League Contract (via Missouri Basketball)
Cleveland Cavaliers
NONE
Dallas Mavericks
Ryan Nembhard (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)
Miles Kelly (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)
Denver Nuggets
Tamar Bates (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)
Reyne Smith (G) – Summer League contract (via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)
Detroit Pistons
NONE
Golden State Warriors
NONE
Houston Rockets
Cam Mathews (F) – Exhibit 10 Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)
Indiana Pacers
RJ Felton (G) – UDFA Contract (via Jake Fischer, TheSteinLine)
Steven Ashworth (G) – UDFA Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)
Los Angeles Clippers
NONE
Los Angeles Lakers
Eric Dixon (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)
RJ Davis (G) – Exhibit 10 Contract (via Billy Reinhardt)
Augustas Marciulionis (G) – Exhibit 10 Contract (via Jonathan Givony, ESPN)
Memphis Grizzlies
NONE
Miami Heat
Steve Settle III (F) – Exhibit 10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Vladislav Goldin (C) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)
Milwaukee Bucks
Mark Sears (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)
Terrence Edwards Jr. (G) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Minnesota Timberwolves
NONE
New Orleans Pelicans
Hunter Dickinson (C) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)
New York Knicks
NONE
Oklahoma City Thunder
Payton Sandfort (F) – Exhibit 10 Contract (via Jonathan Givony, ESPN)
Orlando Magic
NONE
Philadelphia 76ers
Hunter Sallis (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)
Phoenix Suns
CJ Huntley (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Jonathan Givony, ESPN)
Portland Trail Blazers
Caleb Love (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)
Sacramento Kings
Isaac Nogués Gonzalez (G) – Exhibit 10 Contract (via Jake Fischer, TheSteinLine)
Dylan Cardwell (C) – Two-Way Contract (Auburn Basketball)
San Antonio Spurs
NONE
Toronto Raptors
Cucky Hepburn (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)
Utah Jazz
RJ Luis Jr. (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)
Washington Wizards
Kadary Richmond (G) – UDFA contract (via Chris Haynes)
Zakai Zeigler (G) – Summer League Contract (via Jonathan Givony, ESPN)