The 2025 NBA Draft has concluded, but that does not mean teams are done making moves just yet.

Even before the final pick of the draft is revealed, teams are on the phone with agents and scouts alike, as all 30 franchises in the league quickly scramble to try and add undrafted players on two-way agreements, training camp deals, and Summer League contracts.

Below is a complete list and team-by-team breakdown of every undrafted free agent signing across the NBA. This page will be continuously updated as news breaks.

Atlanta Hawks

Eli John Ndiaye (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)

Boston Celtics

Aaron Scott (F) – Summer League Contract (via Zach Braziller, NY Post)

Brooklyn Nets

Grant Nelson (F) – Training Camp Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)

Charlotte Hornets

NONE

Chicago Bulls

Caleb Grill (G) – Summer League Contract (via Missouri Basketball)

Cleveland Cavaliers

NONE

Dallas Mavericks

Ryan Nembhard (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)

Miles Kelly (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)

Denver Nuggets

Tamar Bates (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)

Reyne Smith (G) – Summer League contract (via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)

Detroit Pistons

NONE

Golden State Warriors

NONE

Houston Rockets

Cam Mathews (F) – Exhibit 10 Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)

Indiana Pacers

RJ Felton (G) – UDFA Contract (via Jake Fischer, TheSteinLine)

Steven Ashworth (G) – UDFA Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)

Los Angeles Clippers

NONE

Los Angeles Lakers

Eric Dixon (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)

RJ Davis (G) – Exhibit 10 Contract (via Billy Reinhardt)

Augustas Marciulionis (G) – Exhibit 10 Contract (via Jonathan Givony, ESPN)

Article Continues Below

Memphis Grizzlies

NONE

Miami Heat

Steve Settle III (F) – Exhibit 10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Vladislav Goldin (C) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)

Milwaukee Bucks

Mark Sears (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)

Terrence Edwards Jr. (G) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Minnesota Timberwolves

NONE

New Orleans Pelicans

Hunter Dickinson (C) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)

New York Knicks

NONE

Oklahoma City Thunder

Payton Sandfort (F) – Exhibit 10 Contract (via Jonathan Givony, ESPN)

Orlando Magic

NONE

Philadelphia 76ers

Hunter Sallis (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)

Phoenix Suns

CJ Huntley (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Jonathan Givony, ESPN)

Portland Trail Blazers

Caleb Love (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)

Sacramento Kings

Isaac Nogués Gonzalez (G) – Exhibit 10 Contract (via Jake Fischer, TheSteinLine)

Dylan Cardwell (C) – Two-Way Contract (Auburn Basketball)

San Antonio Spurs

NONE

Toronto Raptors

Cucky Hepburn (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)

Utah Jazz

RJ Luis Jr. (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, ESPN)

Washington Wizards

Kadary Richmond (G) – UDFA contract (via Chris Haynes)

Zakai Zeigler (G) – Summer League Contract (via Jonathan Givony, ESPN)