Becoming a college basketball star is a surefire way of getting the attention of NBA scouts. However, succeeding at the college level isn't always going to translate to the NBA level. The Dallas Mavericks certainly hope that isn't the case after the Mavericks drafted Duke star Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, here is a look at the 10 most disappointing college basketball stars in recent memory.

Check out the gallery.

Zion Williamson was expected to be the next big thing in the NBA, especially after dominating the amateur ranks. After a one-and-done season with Duke, Williamson was selected first overall at the 2019 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, while he has earned two All-Star Game appearances, Williamson's availability has often been questioned. He has only played in 214 games across five seasons without any postseason appearances to show for due to injury and weight concerns, making him a huge disappointment as the face of the franchise.

9. Ben Simmons

Coming out of LSU, Ben Simmons was penciled to be a dominant force in the NBA thanks to his combination of size and versatility. Initially, Simmons was on the right track, earning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, three All-Star Game appearances, and two All-Defensive Team selections.

However, since the Australian guard's playoff debacle during Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, his career took a downward spiral. Simmons engaged in a holdout with the Philadelphia 76ers before an injury-riddled tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.

8. Adam Morrison

Adam Morrison was one of the most promising basketball stars out of Gonzaga. In a Bulldogs uniform, he averaged 19.7 points per game in three seasons. With his strong senior season, the Charlotte Bobcats selected him third overall at the 2006 NBA Draft, hoping that he can turn the franchise around.

Unfortunately, a torn ACL during the 2007 NBA Preseason ultimately derailed his career. Morrison was never the same after that, as he was relegated to becoming a bench warmer. On the bright side, he still managed to win back-to-back NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

7. Tyler Hansbrough

The University of North Carolina won the 2009 NCAA title widely thanks to the hustle of Tyler Hansbrough. While his aggression and unique moves in the post made him successful at the college level, his motor failed to translate in the NBA against more polished big men. Despite going 13th overall at the 2009 NBA Draft, the former Tar Heel big man's NBA career only lasted for seven seasons.

Fresh from winning the 2012 NCAA championship with Kentucky, it was only natural that the Charlotte Bobcats selected Michael Kidd-Gilchrist with the second overall pick at the 2012 NBA Draft. He was a focal point of Kentucky's offense, an element that the bottom-feeding franchise desperately needed.

Unfortunately, MKG wasn't as polished as the team hoped him to be. He was limited offensively, often leaning on his strength and athleticism to get his points. But against better defenders in the NBA, he was often neutralized and failed to expand his game. As a result, MKG was gone after eight seasons in the league.

It wasn't long ago when Mo Bamba's stocks were higher than ever prior to the 2018 NBA Draft. Standing at 7 feet tall, Bamba had the tools to succeed in the NBA thanks to his combination of size, strength, and athleticism that was fit in the modern era. In fact, he even had a song named after him. But while the physical gifts were there, Bamba failed to produce results on a consistent basis.

Everyone expected Markelle Fultz to be the best player out of the 2017 NBA Draft. In fact, it was easy to see why the Philadelphia 76ers selected him first overall, especially after putting up 23.2 points per game with the University of Washington. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury hampered his career, negatively affecting his shot. Couple that with Philadelphia's stacked backcourt, and his development failed to recover.

3. Shelden Williams

Shelden Williams was a defensive menace when he was starring for Duke. He averaged 3.0 blocks per game in four seasons with the Blue Devils, earning two NABC Defensive Player of the Year Awards. But at 6-foot-9, Williams was terribly undersized at the center position in the NBA. To make matters worse, his athleticism and lack of skills failed to compensate for his size compared to other big men. This paved the way for a journeyman career for Williams.

Before Stephen Curry shot the lights out in the NBA, everyone first expected Jimmer Fredette to take over the league from the perimeter. Fredette was a lights-out shooter out of BYU who never shied away from showcasing his limitless range. It's worth noting that he also shot 39% from beyond the arc for the Cougars. However, Fredette's skills failed to translate in the NBA against better defenders. It also didn't help that he was a liability on the defensive end.

1. Anthony Bennett

After starring for UNLV, Anthony Bennett went on to become one of the biggest busts in recent memory. Averaging 16.1 points per game with the Rebels, Bennett was selected first overall at the 2013 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. His size and versatility were intriguing aspects.

However, throw in the Cavs' lackluster player development and Bennett's hype fizzled out after the preseason. He ultimately struggled to get his confidence, opening the doors for his demotion to the NBA G-League before enduring a brief journeyman career.