Ever since the NBA imposed the rule that all American prospects had to play for at least one year of college basketball, it has been a tradition that nearly every prospect plays in the college basketball ranks. However, some prospects just didn't need to play in the NCAA to become NBA-ready. Here are the 10 greatest NBA players who didn't play college basketball.

Check out the gallery.

10. Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gobert is one of the most notable players who never stepped foot in the college basketball scene. The French big man instead kicked off his professional basketball career with Cholet Basket's junior team in France. In his final stint with Cholet, Gobert averaged 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. Fast-forward to today, he's a four time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner.

9. Dwight Howard

USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Back before the NBA required prospects to play at least one year of college basketball, Dwight Howard was one of the few who got drafted into the league out of high school. Howard attended Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, averaging 16.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 6.3 blocks per game. Thanks to his strong showing, Howard was selected with the first overall pick at the 2004 NBA Draft. He went on to become a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and NBA champion.

8. Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is one of the brightest superstars in the NBA today, even if he was recently let go by the Dallas Mavericks at this year's trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers star didn't have to go through college to get the attention of NBA scouts thanks to his fine play as a young professional for Real Madrid at the EuroLeague, which is one of the most competitive basketball leagues in the world. At only 26 years old, Luka has already earned five All-Star Game appearances and an NBA scoring title.

7. Kevin Garnett

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) against the Orlando Magic at Target Center. The Magic defeated the Timberwolves 96-93.
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Another NBA star who was drafted out of high school was Kevin Garnett. Originally, Garnett studied at Mauldin High School before an incident convinced him to transfer to Farragut Academy. Here, the 6-foot-11 power forward dominated with averages of 25.2 points and 17.9 rebounds per game. He eventually declared for the 1995 NBA Draft, where he was selected fifth overall. Garnett went on to win the 2004 NBA MVP before capturing the NBA title in 2008.

6. Moses Malone

Houston Rockets center Moses Malone (24) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks.
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

One of the early prospects to forego college and go straight into the NBA, Moses Malone was originally supposed to play for Maryland after dominant seasons with Petersburg High school that saw him lead the team to back-to-back undefeated seasons en route to two straight Virginia state titles.

But despite signing a letter of intent, Malone went straight to the professional ranks after he was selected by the Utah Stars at the 1974 ABA Draft before the ABA-NBA merger. After that, he earned three NBA MVP awards, an NBA title, and Finals MVP.

5. Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) reacts to a three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. The Mavericks won 92-86.
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to a lot of European prospects, Dirk Nowitzki also missed out on college basketball. Prior to the NBA, Nowitzki showcased his wares for DJK Wurzburg of the Second Bundesliga. Although there were doubts at that time about European prospects, the German big man proved his doubters wrong by ushering in the idea of stretch big men. Nowitzki made a positive impact into the league, earning NBA MVP honors in 2007 before leading the Dallas Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There's no question that Giannis Antetokounmpo came a long way to become an NBA star. As a scrawny kid from Greece who merely played for Filathlitikos of the Greek B Basket League, the Milwaukee Bucks made a huge gamble by selecting the Greek Freak in the first round. Fortunately, the patience was worth it. Giannis ended up a diamond in the rough, earning back-to-back NBA MVP honors before leading the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title.

3. Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of European stars, Nikola Jokic has cemented his case as the best player out of that continent. Jokic played the early part of his basketball career in Serbia. Although he was one of the most quiet prospects, especially with his second-round selection during a Taco Bell commercial, The Joker proved to everyone that he's the best center in the NBA today. His versatility and high IQ has netted him three MVP Awards, an NBA title, and a Finals MVP.

2. Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) runs the offense in the second half of the game at against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center. Lakers won 119-115.
Jayne Kamin-USA TODAY Sports

Back at the time when high school prospects jumping straight to the pros wasn't so common, Kobe Bryant wasn't keen on going to college after his solid showing with Lower Merion High School. In fact, the Black Mamba didn't even make any visits to college campuses. Instead, he declared for the 1996 NBA Draft, becoming only the sixth player in league history to do so. Nonetheless, the Black Mamba proved that he was NBA-ready. He collected five NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, and one MVP.

1. LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As early as high school, LeBron James was already dubbed The Chosen One. But despite the hype surrounding him, James proved that he was as great as advertised. After attending St. Vincent-St. Mary, James made the leap into the NBA. In the end, the gamble was ultimately worth it with The King accumulating four NBA titles, Finals MVPs, and MVPs. For the cherry on top, James cemented his legacy by scoring the most points in NBA history.

