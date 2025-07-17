Two weeks into 2025 NBA free agency, former Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga remains without his next team. As one of the biggest names still available, Kuminga's situation is unique in the fact that he is receiving a lot of mainstream media attention without any significant traction in the open market.

A return to the Warriors is still possible, but Kuminga's asking price is currently too much for Golden State, according to Jake Fischer on The Stein Line. The 22-year-old is reportedly seeking $25 million per year, a figure that is momentarily keeping teams out of the discussion.

“Kuminga's holding pattern has generated the most media attention to date,” Fischer wrote. “His agent Aaron Turner has held numerous discussions with Warriors officials in Las Vegas, league sources tell The Stein Line, with the hopes of securing a contract — even a short-term contract — that pays at least $25 million in average annual salary, whether that's to stay with the Warriors or switch teams via sign-and-trade. Sources say that the Warriors have expressed reluctance to go that high in price over a long-term agreement while also seeking some level of first-round draft compensation in any theoretical trade that ships Kuminga elsewhere.”

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently reported on Kuminga's situation, noting that a return to the Warriors is still “likely” despite these differences. While there has been some interest in Kuminga on the market, most notably by the Sacramento Kings, there has been no traction on a sign-and-trade.

Warriors still control Jonathan Kuminga's future

Although technically a free agent, Kuminga is still attached to the Warriors until the end of the offseason. Golden State tendered a $7.9 million qualifying offer that allows it to potentially match any contract he signs as a restricted free agent.

While the Warriors are amenable to a reunion, as Siegel previously reported, they simply don't want to give him the money he wants. Golden State owes Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green a combined $139.6 million in 2025-2026, per Basketball Reference. That number inflates to $147 million in 2027-2028 before all three become unrestricted free agents in the following offseason. The Dubs are already at the $170.8 million luxury tax with just nine players currently under contract.

The Kuminga situation has prevented Golden State from making any moves in free agency thus far. The team reportedly wants to resolve the saga before making any further moves, whether that involves negotiating a reasonable re-signing number, trading him, or allowing the former lottery pick to sign elsewhere.