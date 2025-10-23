Veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie is officially headed overseas after signing with FC Bayern Basketball, the club announced Thursday in a press release. The 11-year NBA veteran joins the reigning German champions just days after being waived by the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the 2025–26 NBA season.

Dinwiddie, 32, signed a deal with Bayern through the end of the current season with no opt-out clause. He is expected to arrive in Munich over the weekend to complete medical evaluations before joining the team for its EuroLeague and domestic campaigns.

“Spencer is an electrifying player — he can score and create for others and has had great years in the NBA,” said head coach Gordie Herbert.

“With his size, he can play at the two, one, and three positions and also defend multiple spots,” Herbert added. “Of course, this will be his first experience in the EuroLeague and FIBA basketball, but he’s also a very intelligent player with a high basketball IQ and a smart personality. It’s fantastic that we’ve managed to bring such a high-profile player to Munich.”

𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄, 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑 𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐃𝐈𝐄 👋 Aus der NBA nach München: Wir verpflichten Spencer Dinwiddie: https://t.co/p8vn9D3FWf@freelanceDE wünscht viel Erfolg im neuen Job.#FCBB #Kaderupdate — FC Bayern Basketball (@FCBBasketball) October 23, 2025

Dinwiddie appeared in 621 NBA games over 11 seasons, averaging 13.0 points and 5.1 assists per game. His most recent NBA stint was with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2024–25 season, where he averaged 11.0 points across 79 appearances. He then joined the Charlotte Hornets in free agency but played only two preseason games before being released last week.

Ex-NBA guard Spencer Dinwiddie joins FC Bayern Munich

The 6-foot-5 combo guard now begins his first professional stint outside the United States. Dinwiddie spent the largest portion of his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets, playing seven total seasons including a five-year stretch from 2016 to 2021. He was originally selected 38th overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2014 NBA Draft after playing collegiately at the University of Colorado.

His career also included stops with the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, and multiple stints with the Mavericks. He holds a career-high of 41 points, set in December 2019 while playing for the Nets.

“Spencer Dinwiddie comes to Munich with extensive NBA experience, and we’re confident he’ll immediately impact our team — especially since he already knows Coach Herbert from their time in Brooklyn,” said FC Bayern sporting director Dragan Tarlac.

“We had to be patient over the past few weeks and wait for opportunities on the NBA market,” Tarlac added. “It was risky and not easy to maintain that patience, particularly with our injuries, but it has completely paid off. We’re very excited to have such a tremendous player joining us.”

Dinwiddie’s signing finalizes Bayern’s roster heading into the season. The club had been targeting a late addition with NBA pedigree and ultimately landed one of the most experienced free agents available.