The NBA world will be able to see Michael Jordan on their television screens as part of his NBC segment, MJ: Insights to Excellence. In the first installment of the segment, Jordan shared a story about renting a house during the Ryder Cup, and the owner asking him to shoot a free throw.

Of course, we live in a world where many want video evidence. Well, when you ask, you shall receive.

Here's the footage of Michael Jordan shooting a free throw in front of kids in which he described it as "the most nervous" he had been in years 🐐🏀pic.twitter.com/THxJ0vn3b1 https://t.co/7ZhFupAm4S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

It sounds like Jordan was a little nervous before shooting the free throw while he was making small talk, and after he made the shot, it was almost like the weight was lifted off his shoulders.

Jordan went into depth about the free throw story during his segment.

“I was at the Ryder Cup,” Jordan said. “I rented a house from the owner. I came over to do pictures. He had grandkids, and I was meeting and greeting, thanking them for allowing me to stay in the house, and he had a basketball court. He says, ‘I want you to shoot one free throw.' I said, ‘Really?' Now, I already paid for the house.”

“When I stepped up to shoot the free throw, it's the most nervous I've been in years. The reason is that those kids heard stories from their parents about what I did years ago.”

Mike Tirico then asked Jordan if he actually made the free throw.

“Absolutely,” Jordan said. “I got the most gratifying (feeling). That made my whole week. I was able to please that kid, not knowing if I could.”

It's funny to think how many stories Jordan may have had like this that many don't know about, and hopefully, fans will be able to get more stuff like this every week. And just like the free-throw story, people are going to want to see some video footage of anything he says.