On Thursday, it was reported by ESPN that the FBI had arrested dozens of individuals in connection with a sports gambling probe as well as a rigged poker games probe that had ties to Mafia families in New York. Among those arrested were Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier as well as Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and former Cleveland Cavaliers player and coach Damon Jones.

On Thursday, the FBI gave an update on the case, and one of their spokesmen made a humiliating gaffe when describing some of the allegations.

“The indictment details specific examples where the defendants profited from illegal gambling and illegal betting on various NBA games about the performance of players on, among other things, the Charlotte Hornets, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Toronto Rangers. Each defendant in the NBA basketball gambling case has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

The Rangers of course are a hockey team from New York, while the Raptors are Toronto's NBA team, one that opened up its season with an impressive road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

At this point, it's unclear if the remarks were simply a misspeak or a sign of something fundamentally inaccurate with the FBI's allegations.

A big investigation

Overall, there are reportedly three individuals charged in connection with both the mafia rigged poker games scandal as well as the sports gambling probe, and one of those is Damon Jones, who both played and coached for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Terry Rozier was a DNP-coaches decision for the Miami Heat during their season-opening loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday and had his name in the headlines throughout last season after it was initially announced that he was under investigation for potential gambling activities.

Overall, the fallout from this scandal could have huge ramifications for Adam Silver and the NBA as they continue to forge more partnerships with sportsbooks and make the gambling scene attached at the hip to the game of basketball.