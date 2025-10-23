The NBA world may have woken up to some strange news when they found out Terry Rozier had been arrested due to a federal investigation into gambling. Maybe an hour later, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested as well for alleged illegal gambling.

That has led many to look at Malik Beasley, though he was originally cleared by the league. Unfortunately, it looks like the government is taking matters into its own hands, and Beasley's fate could be up in the air, according to Pablo Torre.

“Sources tell [Pablo Torre] Malik Beasley’s fate also hinges on DOJ announcement. And that MB was previously investigated and cleared by the NBA for ‘making a bet or two on another sport.' Source: ‘The NBA is under strict confidentiality but you can’t control the government,'” Torre wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

At this point, it's not certain what Beasley's future could look like, but with him currently being a free agent, teams won't have to bother making changes to their roster or be involved in the investigation.

Article Continues Below

Over a month ago, Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, made a statement about the investigation, claiming that it was a “misconduct investigation.”

“They’re conducting an internal investigation, more of a misconduct investigation to make a determination if there are any rules that were violated through the collective bargaining agreement,” Haney said via The Detroit Free Press. “That investigation is currently ongoing, and we’re cooperating, providing whatever information we can to hopefully get Malik clear so he can resume his free agency.

“Certainly, with this news of the investigation, which is not anything that we were responsible for, this leak, essentially, from the Eastern District of New York definitely caused him to lose some opportunity in free agency, and hopefully there’s still a pathway that he can still get back on track for next season.

As of now, it seems like many, including Beasley, will be in wait-and-see mode.