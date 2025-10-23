On Thursday morning, it was reported by ESPN that the FBI had arrested dozens of individuals part of a large probe into gambling activities, with one investigation focusing on alleged rigged poker games in connection with New York Mafia families, and another about illegal gambling on NBA games. Among those taken into custody were Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat point guard Terry Rozier, who has been under investigation for gambling dating back to last season.

Social media was predictably abuzz on Thursday with various memes, comments, and speculation about the situation, and among those who chimed in was Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love, who has turned into an elite social media troll in the latter half of his career.

Love took to Instagram to post a photoshopped version of Rozier and Billups onto a viral photo of former CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot, who saw their affair exposed during a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert over the summer in a moment that quickly became a meme.

Kevin Love has no chill 💀 pic.twitter.com/uuhCu2CSW7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2025

Making Love's post even more savage was the fact that he was teammates with Rozier last year with the Heat.

A huge scandal for the NBA

The announcement of the arrests of Billups and Rozier come at a time when the NBA is fostering its relationship more than ever with various sportsbooks through television advertisements and other promotions that have drawn a flurry of criticism from the public.

Two years ago, former Toronto Raptors big man Jontay Porter became the poster child for what happens when gambling and sports leagues become too closely intertwined, leading to his permanent ban from the league, and now, Rozier is hoping to avoid a similar fate amid his arrest.

Billups, meanwhile, was charged in the indictment pertaining to rigged poker games.

In any case, both Rozier and Billups have been placed on leave by the NBA amid the arrests, and the league will likely have to do some rethinking on just how closely it wants to align itself with the gambling world moving forward.