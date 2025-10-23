On Thursday, the NBA world was rocked by an FBI investigation into allegations of illegal gambling. Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were among 30 individuals arrested.

In response, former NBA player and podcaster Jeff Teague offered some humorous analysis of the situation, per the Club 520 Podcast. Essentially, Teague mentioned former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones, who was among those arrested.

“I know Damon Jones started all this s—t. I feel it in my bones,” Teague said. Later, Teague provided clarification.

“I feel like he said, I got the plug,” he said. “No I’m just playing but man that’s crazy to see though.”

While Teague brought it up as a joke, it was a fairly intriguing thing to mention during an investigation. Altogether, Jones played in the NBA for 11 years before becoming an assistant coach. He was on staff for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

According to The Athletic, Jones allegedly provided non-public information about LeBron James during the 2023 NBA season.

In 2018, Jones became known for an infamous incident involving former Cavaliers player JR Smith. Off the court, Smith threw a bowl of soup at Jones, resulting in a one-game suspension.

An assessment Jeff Teague's brand of NBA commentary

Altogether, Teague played 12 seasons in the NBA. On the Club 520 podcast, he provides some in-depth analysis on players throughout the league, examining team strategies, and lending some interesting commentary.

Along the way, Teague has managed to offer some tidbits on everything ranging from calling for LeBron James to retire to saying that Kobe Bryant wasn't all that defensively.

Also, Teague has derided Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant in defense of LeBron James. Plus, he has said that Joel Embiid was better than Nikola Jokic.

So given all that, it should come as no surprise that Teague would weigh in on the gambling investigation in the only way he knows how.