It is difficult for the Sacramento Kings to feel good these days as they have dropped 13 straight games after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-94, on Monday.

The Kings have the worst record in the league at 12-43. At this point, unless they go on a miraculous run after the midseason break, they will surely end up in the lottery anew.

The Ringer's Zach Lowe discussed the supposed tanking of several teams. He, however, noted that it seems like the Kings are not doing it on purpose.

“You have Sacramento, just bad by accident. Just organically, abysmally, depressingly bad. The most unwatchable basketball team,” said Lowe on his show.

Not many gave the Kings a chance this season because of the questionable makeup of their roster. Many thought that they would ship either DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, or Domantas Sabonis at the trade deadline. But they ended up moving Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis in a three-team deal to acquire De'Andre Hunter.

Lowe, however, added that if there is a bright spot for the Kings, it is Dylan Cardwell.

“God bless Dylan Cardwell. I'm a huge Dylan Cardwell fan, I would wear a Dylan Cardwell jersey right now if they made them,” said Lowe.

The rookie center is averaging 5.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 21.0 minutes per outing.

Remember the Kings' inspired “Light the Beam” run in the 2022-2023 season? Yeah, that now feels like eons ago.

Sacramento has only been to the playoffs once in the last 19 years, underscoring the team's mediocrity.

The Kings will face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.