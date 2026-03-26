The Houston Rockets set a new record against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at Target Center. They, however, would want it erased as soon as possible.

The Rockets fell to the Timberwolves, 110-108, in overtime, blowing a 13-point lead in the extension. According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, citing ESPN, it was the largest blown lead in overtime in NBA history.

“The Rockets were up 13 in overtime, and the Timberwolves were hopeless as Rudy Gobert fouled out and Naz Reid was ejected. Minnesota ended the game on a 15-0 run,” wrote Siegel on X.

Julius Randle was the hero for Minnesota, sinking the game-winning jumper with 8.8 seconds left. Out of frustration with the officiating, particularly regarding Naz Reid's ejection in overtime, Randle let out an expletive remark after their win.

The Timberwolves improved to 45-28, while the Rockets, who are 2-4 in their last six games, fell to 43-29.

Kevin Durant led Houston with 30 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. He had the chance to steal the win for the Rockets when he was fouled by Randle on a shot attempt with 3.3 seconds left. Durant, however, missed the first freebie. They were 23-of-23 from the line before that.

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He intentionally missed the second one, but Houston never got a shot off, allowing the Timberwolves to escape with the improbable win.

“That has to be the nail in the coffin this season for the Rockets. What a disaster,” added Siegel.

It is not the time for the Rockets to have a slump, as they are chasing homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

They will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.