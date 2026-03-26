It is difficult to argue that any accomplishment or regression would be surprising, or a player who has already proven to be a unicorn of the sport.

Even still, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Shohei Ohtani could surprise this season, not only for what he might accomplish, but also for the way his game might evolve while he attempts to maximize his talents.

Ohtani’s power has been more than noteworthy up to this point, and while fans and pundits should largely expect more of the same in 2026, his speed and impact on the mound might be the unlikely combination to watch this season.

“He keeps getting put in these spots where you expect something incredible to happen, and he rarely disappoints,” Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy told ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “To me, it's going to be the same thing this year — he's not going to disappoint.”

It would not be shocking to see Ohtani steal more bases this season, and perhaps more importantly for the Dodgers, it should not be surprising to see the 31-year-old make a legitimate case for the National League Cy Young Award as the campaign progresses.

Shohei Ohtani’s baserunning should not be forgotten

The Oshu native made MLB history in 2024 when he became the first individual ever to record 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season. In 2025, Ohtani collected just 20 steals as he worked his way back towards two-way status.

It is unlikely that Ohtani will snag more than 50 bags in 2026, but it is not unreasonable to expect more than he nabbed last year. While he did not run as frequently last year, he still ranked in the 65th percentile for sprint speed, down slightly from his 70th percentile mark the year prior. Further, any rehab involved with his UCL tear is fully behind him.

Most might say that he and the Dodgers would be extremely careful in this regard, since they value his availability as a pitcher, but in many ways, his baserunning style is not centered on simple sprint speed or any single physical advantage. Overall, Ohtani’s edge revolves around both his intelligence as a player and his body’s preparedness to take on steal opportunities. This season may not be a 50/50-type year, but the reigning NL MVP will surely run more than he did in 2025.

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The sport will be reminded of Shohei Ohtani’s dominance on the mound

Perhaps Ohtani will not be favored to win the NL Cy Young, given others like Paul Skenes and Yoshinobu Yamamoto reside in the same league, but many around the Dodgers’ spring camp have been impressed by the work he has put in to ensure elite outings.

It could be argued that this process truly started last season when he came back to the mound in June. Across 14 starts and 47 innings, Ohtani posted a 2.87 ERA and went on to toss meaningful postseason frames.

“I do think last year it was important for him to just get back, get healthy and get pitching,” Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior said. “Now, it's about maybe refining the usages, the arsenal, maybe how he attacks hitters, and knowing what his stuff is now.”

Ohtani might be more comfortable and settled this season. As a result, he could turn heads and resemble the arm he was with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022, when he slung 166 innings and earned a 2.33 ERA.

“He wants a Cy Young,” Dodgers backup catcher Dalton Rushing said. “He wants a Cy Young, and you can tell with the way he's carrying himself here recently.”

The Dodgers will begin their season Thursday when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks. It remains to be seen if Ohtani will be able to offer more surprises.