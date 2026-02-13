In what is supposed to be Chris Paul's final season in the league, his retirement tour did not go the way he expected it. After things not working out with the Los Angeles Clippers, he was sent home and then traded to the Toronto Raptors at the deadline.

No one expected him to suit up for the Raptors, and the team has officially waived him, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

Soon after Paul was waived, he announced on social media that he was officially retiring from the NBA.

Article Continues Below

“This is it! After over 21 years I'm stepping away from basketball,” Paul wrote. “As I write this, it's hard to really know what to feel, but for once – most people would be surprised – I don't have the answer lol! But, mostly I'm filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an “NBA player” is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life. I've been in the NBA for more than half of my life, spanning three decades.”

Paul let it be known before the start of this season that he wanted to be close to home while playing. The Clippers were the perfect spot for him, which is why he signed with them in the offseason. Unfortunately, that ship sailed after reports came out that his style was not perceived well by the team. That led to them sending Paul home, and he was the first to report it in the middle of the night, as they had a game that day against the Atlanta Hawks.

This one situation won't erase all that he did throughout his career, and he will be remembered for being one of the true point guards in the history of the league.