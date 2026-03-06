The San Francisco 49ers have undergone a notable retooling of the coaching department, with former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus joining as the defensive assistant to the newly appointed defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. That move is set to be followed by the hiring of Kent State offensive line coach Angel Matute, per a post on X by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

During his tenure with the Golden Flashes, Kent State dramatically reduced its pass protection issues. The team cut its sacks allowed from 43 in 2024 to 27 the following season, a drop of 16 sacks, while also boosting its ground attack by 20 additional rushing yards per game.

The #49ers are expected to hire Kent State offensive line coach Angel Matute, a source tells @CBSSports. Was key in Kent State cutting its sacks allowed total from 43 in 2024 to 27 last season. Also helped the team improve its rushing average by 20 yards per game. pic.twitter.com/jOGx8vDCOu — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 5, 2026

Those improvements point to progress both in protection schemes and run-blocking efficiency. Matute’s background also includes a range of developmental coaching roles.

Before Kent State, he spent the 2024 season at Purdue as assistant offensive line coach. Prior to that, he worked as a graduate assistant at Minnesota from 2022 to 2023, where he played “a key role in run-game scheming, protection-drawings, scout team leadership, and pressure-performance analysis,” per the Kent State website.

Matute is understood to have previously had ties to the 49ers organization. He previously participated in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with San Francisco in 2024, a program designed to identify and develop rising coaching talent across the league, which may have fast-tracked him to his (soon to be) current role.

Matute’s coaching rise follows an unconventional playing path. Originally a high school quarterback in Rancho Cucamonga, California, he began his college career at Golden West College as a tight end, catching 15 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.7 yards per reception. He later transitioned to the offensive line after transferring to Mt. San Antonio College, where he earned First Team All-Conference honors.

Matute eventually transferred to Missouri, appearing in one game during the 2019 season before a medical issue ended his playing career.