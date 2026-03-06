New York Rangers forward Vincent Trochek, who has been a fixture in the NHL trade deadline rumor discussions, is a healthy scratch for Thursday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden in New York.

This is according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli, who also noted that the decision to sit out Trocheck is due to “roster management purposes.”

Naturally, such a move by the Rangers on Trocheck is going to trigger speculations that the team is about to part ways with the 32-year-old center, given the timing and the fact that he's not injured at all.

It remains to be seen whether Trocheck will be able to survive Friday's trade deadline without having to switch jerseys. Getting traded is something that Trocheck is seemingly okay with personally, but he recently said that he's more concerned about his family if such a move happens.

It's also why, if he gets traded, he hopes that it will be to a non-West Coast club. Trocheck has a 12-team no-trade list, so he has some control over his next destination.

The Rangers, who are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets at home on Monday and have lost six of their last seven outings, will play the New Jersey Devils on the road on Sunday at Prudential Center in Newark.

If Trocheck ultimately stays with New York past the trade deadline, he can be expected to play in the Devils game. His contract will see him through until the end of the 2028-29 campaign, and it's one that carries a $5.625 million cap hit.

The Pittsbrugh, Pennsylvania-native has 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points through 46 games played in the 2025-26 NHL regular season.