It appears that the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year battle is a race between two horses in Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg and Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel.

But for former NBA guard Jeff Teague, it's already been decided.

While watching Knueppel's highlights in the Hornets' 131-99 win on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls on the road, Teague said that “if he's [Knueppel] not Rookie of the Year, he got robbed. They [are] actually winning games, he [is] averaging 20 points.”

In that game against the Bulls, Knueppel fired 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field with three 3-pointers, while hitting all four of his attempts from the free-throw line in 23 minutes of action.

Knueppel has certainly grabbed more attention of late among rookies with his play, and especially with Flagg sidelined with a foot injury that has prevented him from playing since the NBA All-Star break.

Article Continues Below

Cooper Flagg is not too shabby himself in his first season in the league, as the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has been putting up big numbers for the Mavericks when he's healthy. However, his former Duke Blue Devils teammate is seemingly giving him a serious run for his money in the ROY race.

In fact, Knueppel, the fourth-overall pick in 2025, is leading all rookies entering Wednesday with a 2.4 VORP (Value Over Replacement Player), while Flagg is second with a 1.4.

Knueppel also paces all first-year players in points and win shares. And for what it's worth, he is 1-0 against Flagg this season, as the Hornets defeated Dallas on Jan. 29, in a game that is remembered for the incredible duel between the two former Duke teammates, with Knueppel putting up 34 points and Cooper Flagg erupting for 49.

Still, there is plenty of basketball left to play this season to make this compelling Rookie of the Year race even more interesting.