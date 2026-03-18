After a two-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown joined the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. However, the wide receiver almost turned back the clock.

Before signing with the Eagles, Brown considered returning to the Baltimore Ravens. Ultimately though, a reunion wasn't in the cards. The receiver opted to take a straightforward approach to his free agency process, via the Speakeasy podcast, h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

“I was really considering going back to Baltimore,” Brown said. “I got good relationships there. I really let my agent handle it until it got down to what it got down to. This is my second time in free agency, so I kinda don’t want the small talk. I let him deal with it. When it got down to who really wants me, who he thinks is really showing interest, then I want to talk and get involved.”

Brown spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Ravens before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He found his highest level of success in Baltimore, catching 195 passes for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. Now in Philadelphia, the Eagles are hoping Brown could become a crucial part of their offense as well.

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In his last year with the Chiefs, Brown caught 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns. If he were on the Eagles, he would've ranked third in touchdown and fourth in both receptions and yardage.

Philadelphia's receiver room is still being figured out fully. DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are poised to have big roles, as will Saquon Barkley out of the backfield. But AJ Brown has been shrouded in trade rumors. Whether or not he is on the team will determine Hollywood's full role in his new offense.

Only signed to a one-year deal, maybe Brown does eventually return to the Ravens. But at least in 2026, he's locked in on helping the Eagles get back to their Super Bowl level.