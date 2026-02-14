Houston Rockets veteran Kevin Durant doesn't agree with the notion that the NBA's All-Star Game was more intense than today's era. Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green blasted the All-Star game's new format as the association attempts to make its signature event more competitive after lackluster responses in recent years.

For Durant, he doesn't agree with the narrative surrounding how competitve the All-Star game was for the NBA amid its 1990s and 2000s eras, and he explained why during All-Star Media Day on Saturday.

“I've been watching All-Star games and the intensity the older generation has been talking about,” Durant said. “I don't know if I've seen it, you know?”

"I've been watching All-Star games and the intensity the older generation been talking about. I don't know if I've seen it." — Kevin Durant

The NBA's new USA vs. World format will feature three teams — Team World, USA Stars, and USA Stripes — each with eight players, competing in a round-robin tournament.

Kevin Durant will play for the USA Stripes team alongside LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Lakers' All-Star LeBron James, and New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson, among others, such as Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, and Cleveland Cavs' Donovan Mitchell. Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram and San Antonio Spurs' De'Aaron Fox are replacing injured All-Stars Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lakers All-Star Luka Dončić, Denver Nuggets two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, and first-time All-Star Jamal Murray will play for Team World. Rockets' Alperen Sengun, Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, and Spurs' Victor Wembanyama are also on the squad, along with first-time All-Star Portland Blazers forward Deni Avdija, nd Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam.

Kawhi Leonard hopes players are ‘competing' in All-Star games

Clippers veteran Kawhi Leonard thinks the All-Star game will be competitive this season. However, for Leonard, how the games start is critical, he said, per NBA on Prime insider Chris Haynes.

“It's going to start with the starters, whoever gets out there first,” Leonard said. “For me, personally, we should just go back to the way it was, and if guys are going to play hard, they'll play hard. I think it'll be competitive this year. I don't know how the format is. But hopefully, guys are out there competing. They usually do, but it's also an All-Star game.”

Caught up with Clippers star Kawhi Leonard in LA in advance of the All-Star game on Sunday.

Leonard will be playing for the USA Stripes team.