Ahead of this year's All-Star weekend, which will be the first time the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, will implement a USA vs. World tournament format for the All-Star Game, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green isn't a fan. After Green had time to call out Doris Burke for his takes about Draymond over the year, he pivoted toward Silver and the NBA's new format.

Green prefaced his take by noting that the All-Star Game's traditional East vs. West format, in which the best players from their respective conferences square off, has held some of the more competitive games in the NBA's rich history, he said, per The Draymond Green Show alongside NBA analyst Skip Bayless.

“I remember Kobe getting his nose broken in the All-Star Game. Got his nose broken. Those guys were really, truly competing,” Green said. “When you look at it back then, though, it wasn't the same as it is, and until we accept that, and just stop saying, “But look at those guys and what they did — they played hard.” Old saying: if you knew better, you'd do better.

“So if I know better about my body better, then, I'm going to do better about my body. So, until that's prioritized, I don't think you're going to have a good game.”

In today's NBA, competing at a high level in the All-Star Game hasn't been the case for years. Green says changing the format won't make the game better.

“Best in the East, Best in the West, it works when the game is good. We doing all this different gimmicks makes it more of a joke. It looks good for a year, it’s a quick fix, but then you are like I don’t want to see that again. Because it wasn’t the game I grew up on. I can’t see this World vs. USA, and then equate it to when KG was on the East, and Shaq was on the West. I can’t do that, it doesn’t make sense to me, it’s not the same thing.”

Draymond Green calls out Adam Silver and the NBA for the new All Star format calling it a joke to the league: “Best in the East, Best in the West it works when the game is good. We doing all this different gimmicks makes it more of a joke. It looks good for a year it’s a quick… pic.twitter.com/vsQXjb3aJA — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 13, 2026

Article Continues Below

For Green, the NBA All-Stars of particular eras, such as the 1990s and 2000s, are what made the All-Star Games of the past special, which is something he believes there's no new format to help Adam Silver revive today's NBA stars.

How Warriors' Draymond Green put Doris Burke on blast

Warriors veteran Draymond Green called out NBA commentator Doris Burke for allegedly having a critical eye when it came to the veteran's approach. Green said Burke rarely says anything nice about him, and that's always been the case throughout his career, he said, on his Threads.

“She will always ignore things happening to me and only half mention the good. And take shots when they are available. Been that way for a while…”

Green and the Warriors enter the All-Star break with a 29-26 record.