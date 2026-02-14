Ahead of LA Clippers veteran Kawhi Leonard's seventh All-Star Game appearance, he expects a competitive event despite not fully understanding the new format. Leonard's coming off a hard-fought Clippers 105-102 win against the Houston Rockets.

Leonard's also anticipating a competitive night, he said, per NBA on Prime insider Chris Haynes.

“It's going to start with the starters, whoever gets out there first,” Leonard said. “For me, personally, we should just go back to the way it was, and if guys are going to play hard, they'll play hard. I think it'll be competitive this year. I don't know how the format is. But hopefully, guys are out there competing. They usually do, but it's also an All-Star game.”

The NBA's new USA vs. World format will feature three teams — Team World, USA Stars, and USA Stripes — each with eight players, competing in a round-robin tournament.

Leonard will play for the USA Stripes team alongside Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, and New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson, among others, such as Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, and Cleveland Cavs' Donovan Mitchell. Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram and San Antonio Spurs' De'Aaron Fox are replacing injured All-Stars Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lakers All-Star Luka Dončić, Denver Nuggets two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, and first-time All-Star Jamal Murray will play for Team World. Rockets' Alperen Sengun, Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, and Spurs' Victor Wembanyama are also on the squad, along with first-time All-Star Portland Blazers forward Deni Avdija, nd Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam.

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards will join Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker, Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, and Detroit Pistons' All-Star duo, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, on Team USA Stars. Raptors' Scottie Barnes is also on the squad, along with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, who's making his first All-Star appearance.

Kawhi Leonard's take on Clippers' Darius Garland trade

Clippers veteran Kawhi Leonard discussed Darius Garland after the Clippers' trade with the Cavs at All-Star weekend. While Garland heals from a toe injury, Leonard can't wait for his addition to the team's offense when he's healthy.

“I believe he was probably about 20 or 21 years old when I first got here,” Leonard said. “He was maybe in his third year in the league, so he just kept working and over time he got to the guy that stayed in the fourth quarter and hold down the fort for us in the paint. Also got very skilled in the post, causing double-teams on the mismatch or on guys his size.

“He had a great development, he's playing well, and he'll still have a chance to win in Indiana when Tyrese gets back, and they get their whole group in full. It's not the worst, I told him, so just enjoy his child, and he'll have a chance to play for a championship.”

The Clippers have won three of their last four games heading into the All-Star break.