The NBA lost one of its pillars on Monday after Lenny Wilkens passed away at 88 years old. Wilkens' family announced the unfortunate news but did not reveal the cause of death.

Tributes poured in for Wilkens, whose career as a player and later as a coach spanned 50 years. His luminaries remembered him as an intelligent individual, whose philosophy on discipline and teamwork continues to resonate today.

NBA great Magic Johnson also honored Wilkens, who coached the Seattle Supersonics to their first and only championship in 1979.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of three-time Hall of Fame coach Lenny Wilkens' passing. Lenny was a champion on the court as well as a champion in the Seattle community through his many charitable efforts in the city,” wrote Johnson on X.

“He was a man who had the biggest heart. Lenny helped the entire Dream Team reach our goal of attaining an Olympic gold medal as an assistant coach. Lenny is a man I’m so happy I could call a friend. My prayers go out to his wife Marilyn, his kids, the entire NBA, and the Seattle community.”

Wilkens was thrice inducted into the Hall of Fame: First as a player in 1989, then as a coach in 1998, and, as Johnson mentioned, a member of the Dream Team in 2010.

Wilkens first starred for the St. Louis Hawks after being drafted as the sixth overall pick in 1960 out of Providence. In 1968, he was traded to Seattle, where he became a beloved member of the community. He also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was a nine-time All-Star and once led the league in assists.

Aside from the Supersonics, his 35-year coaching career also brought him to the Trail Blazers, the Cavaliers, the Atlanta Hawks, the Toronto Raptors, and the New York Knicks. He was named Coach of the Year in 1994 during his time in Atlanta.