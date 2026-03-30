Although he is now playing for the Winnipeg Jets, Jonathan Toews will always have a second home in The Windy City. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is back in town to face the Chicago Blackhawks, the franchise he spent the first 15 years of his NHL career with, so he took the opportunity to visit one of the area's most beloved landmarks. Toews was inside Wrigley Field for Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals. He was not just there as a fan, however.

Wearing a No. 46 Ryan Dempster jersey — both played in Chicago during the same time period and formed a friendship — the 2010 Conn Smythe Trophy winner threw the ceremonial first pitch of the afternoon, via the Jets' X account. The Friendly Confines gave him a warm welcome, unfazed by his current affiliation with Winnipeg. Cubs fans know what Blackhawks fans do: No. 19 is one of the city's most important sports figures of the 21st Century.

Throwing today’s first pitch at the @Cubs game, NUMBER 19 JONATHAN TOEWS ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/hcUxJGfD7v — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 29, 2026

Toews recorded 372 goals and 511 assists in 1,067 games for Chicago, both of which rank inside the top-10 in the franchise's 100-year history. Alongside Patrick Kane, the longtime captain served as a building block to the Blackhawks' most remarkable era. He clearly still values the bond he forged with The Second City.

Unfortunately for him and the Cubs, everything went downhill after Jonathan Toews' first pitch. Joey Wiemer belted a three-run home run off starting pitcher Shota Imanaga in the first inning, and the Nationals ultimately secured a 6-3 victory. Alex Bregman put on a show for everyone, going yard twice for his new club, but Chicago still lost its season-opening series to what is expected to be one of the worst teams in the National League.

Toews surely would have liked to share a celebratory moment with Chicagoans before Monday night's matchup on the ice. With the Jets three points outside of the final Wild Card slot in the Western Conference standings, the former “Captain Serious” is hoping he can turn back the clock inside the United Center.