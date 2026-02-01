The Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards will be facing off against each other to end the week, and both have key players on the injury report. The Kings may be the talk of the league after the trade they recently made, acquiring De'Andre Hunter from the Cleveland Cavaliers for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis. Two of their guards, Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk, are currently on the injury report, and that's most of their depth at the position.

As for the Wizards, Alex Sarr is on the injury report as he's dealing with right calf soreness, and it's uncertain if he will be able to suit up for the matchup.

Here is the latest on these players' injury status as they go into the matchup.

Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk's injury status vs. Wizards

Westbrook and Monk are both listed as questionable, and it looks like their status will be up in the air until closer to gametime. Both players have done well in their roles this season, and they will be relied on even more now with the trades to Schroder and Ellis. For this game specifically, it would be nice if they were able to play due to the lack of depth, but if not, they still have players who can step up.

Alex Sarr's injury status vs. Kings

Sarr is listed as questionable as well, and with a calf injury, the Wizards should be cautious of putting him on the court. Over the past few years, there has been a rise in calf injuries turning into something more serious, and it's usually because players come back from the injury too quickly.

For the Wizards, they're at the bottom of the standings, so there's no need to risk a major injury to one of their young players, but if he feels good to go, it shouldn't be a problem to activate him.