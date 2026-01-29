The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. Alex Sarr is on the injury report alongside veteran Trae Young, with one player listed as questionable, and the other is ruled out. Amidst his new tenure, veteran Trae Young is recovering from an MCL injury. Alex Sarr is dealing with an illness that could keep him sidelined for the Wizards' matchup against the Bucks, who will be without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Alex Sarr injury status vs. Bucks

While Trae Young is ruled out with a right MCL contusion, Alex Sarr is listed as questionable due to his illness. Amidst Sarr finding out he's heading to All-Star weekend to participate in the Rising Stars competition, he went off for 29 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks, and two steals — stuffing the stat sheet with a little bit of everything. His production led the Wizards to a 115-111 win against the Blazers.

The Wizards' win over the Blazers snapped a nine-game losing streak, marking their first victory since January 6. Sarr, who's improved his game in his sophomore season, is averaging 17.7 points on 49.8% shooting, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.

He's also scored 20+ points in three of the Wizards last four games, including a season-high 29 points in Tuesday's win. Sarr also connected on a combined 6-for-18 3-point attempts throughout that span. While he is attempting less threes this season on 2.9 attempts compared to last year's 5.1 average, Sarr's 3-point shooting shooting clip has spiked to 34.3% from 30.8% shooting in 2024-25.

In a rare nationally televised Wizards game, is Alex Sarr playing tonight? Maybe.

Wizards injury report

Marvin Bagley III — Out — Thoracic strain

Alex Sarr — Questionable — Ilness

Tristan Vukcevic — Out — Left hamstring strain

Cam Whitmore — Out — Right shoulder deep vein thrombosis

Trae Young — Out — Right knee; MCL strain; quad contusion

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Out — Right calf strain

Anthony Cole — Questionable — Illness

Gary Harris — Out — Left hamstring soreness

Kevin Porter Jr. — Out — Right oblique muscle strain

Taurean Prince — Out — Neck surgery