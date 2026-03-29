USC football is creating a habit of swiping away Oregon Ducks on the College Football Recruiting trail. Jonas Williams and Tomuhini Topui dipped from the Ducks to land at USC last year. Now Lincoln Riley and company have flipped another Oregon commit in Drew Fielder.

The offensive tackle revealed his intentions to turn to USC with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals Saturday.

“I’m staying home! FIGHT ON,” Fielder told Fawcett.

Oregon loses a 6-foot-6, 290-pound talent in the process. But USC gains a massive local recruiting win here.

Fielder hails from Anaheim and stars for Trinity League powerhouse Servite High. He stands as the nation's No. 14 ranked offensive tackle prospect.

The towering tackle immediately spoke to Greg Biggins of the national outlet on what drove his decision.

“I really loved Oregon, this wasn’t anything against them,” Fielder said. “USC is the only school I would have de-committed for. This is a dream opportunity for me and one I just couldn’t pass up.”

He adds how USC “was the dream for me.” Especially as a local kid and through family ties.

“My dad went there and my grandfather and great uncle won a National Championship as well,” Fielder said. “Not many players get to live out their dream but I do so I’m obviously very excited right now.”

USC has ignited a recruiting tear to close out March. The Trojans landed four-star wide receiver Roye Oliver III nearly 24 hours ago. USC even beat out Oregon and Ohio State in nabbing four-star cornerback Danny Lang, another local star from Mater Dei.