The latest edition of ESPN's Why Not Us is set to feature the University of Maryland Eastern Shore volleyball. The series is set to premiere on March 30 and follows the University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s men's volleyball program.

The team is coached by Dr. Anitra Brockman, who currently sits as the first Black woman to coach a men's volleyball program at a Division I HBCU. The show is set to chronicle the inner dynamics of the team as well as their competition. It is also set to spotlight the history of the program juxtaposed with where they are now in their first season of competition.

Men's Volleyball is a relatively new sport in the HBCU space, with UMES announcing the creation of a men's volleyball program in 2023. The institution was awarded a $250,000 grant from the First Point Volleyball Foundation to support the program's creation.

“We're trailblazers in many ways at UMES” President Dr. Heidi M. Anderson said about the establishment of the program. “and this is yet another example of us carving a new path by adding men's volleyball to our robust athletic program. With volleyball's popularity on the rise everywhere it made sense to launch men's volleyball. I think our community will join me in getting behind this dynamic sport, just as we have been strong supporters of our outstanding women's team.”

This is the latest edition of the Why Not Us series, which featured North Carolina Central men's basketball, Florida A&M football, Southern University dance, Howard University golf, and now the University of Maryland Eastern Shore volleyball.