The Cincinnati Reds earned their first victory of the season on Saturday after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-5. It was a thrilling contest that ended with an amazing walk-off hit from Dane Myers.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, the Reds' 30-year-old outfielder had an 0-1 count with two guys on base. Red Sox reliever Justin Slaten threw a sweeper that appeared to be right over the plate. Myers made strong connection with the ball, sending it to left field, resulting in a walk-off hit for the win.

Dane Myers walks it off for the Reds in the 11th! pic.twitter.com/WvzCWT2Afd — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 28, 2026

Myers joined the Reds during the offseason after the Miami Marlins traded him to the organization in exchange for minor league outfielder Ethan O'Donnell. His walk-off hit against the Red Sox is his first career hit with Cincinnati.

2026 is Dane Myers' fourth year in MLB, and he is coming off what is arguably a career year in 2025. He ended last season with a .235 batting average and .291 OBP while recording 72 hits (career-high), six home runs (career-high), 31 RBIs (career-high), and 18 stolen bases (career-high).

Dane Myers will likely play a backup role in Cincinnati, as Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl, and Noelvi Marte will serve as the starters in the outfield more often than not. However, Myers' potential as a rotational option seems like it could be a nice addition to the Reds' roster. At least that seems to be the case on Saturday.

Myers will have another opportunity to play on Sunday. The Reds are scheduled to face off against the Red Sox again for the third contest of a three-game series.