The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs are lording it over in the Western Conference, and it is not a coincidence that they have two of the most talented young big men in the NBA in Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama.

Because of their similar age, build, and skill set, it is easy to pit them against each other, with fans continuing to debate who is better between Holmgren and Wembanyama.

Three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem said he would give the Defensive Player of the Year trophy to Holmgren, who's averaging 1.6 blocks, noting his overall impact for the Thunder.

“He's fifth in blocked shots, the team is third in steals, but the thing about them being third in steals is that Chet's not gonna get those steals, but he's gonna allow Cason Wallace to be aggressive, he's gonna allow (Alex) Caruso to be aggressive, J-Dub (Jalen Williams). All these guys can be aggressive when you have that guy on the back row,” said Haslem on NBA on Prime.

Haslem's co-host, former NBA star Blake Griffin, told Haslem that his take “would pour a little gasoline on the Chet versus Wemby fire.”

“I don't want smoke,” replied Haslem with a laugh.

One could say that Haslem's argument for Holmgren could also be applied to Wembanyama, who's averaging 2.7 blocks. His interior presence has allowed Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, and Dylan Harper to be aggressive in defending the ball.

The Spurs have had the Thunder's number so far, winning three of their four matchups this season.