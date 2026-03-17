The Philadelphia 76ers face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, and Joel Embiid once again sits at the center of the injury report. The 76ers list Embiid as out with a right oblique strain, placing Philadelphia’s franchise star in focus as the team looks to extend a two-game winning streak.

The 76ers enter the matchup at 37–31, No. 9 in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Nuggets sit at 41–27, No. 5 in the Western Conference and are looking to bounce back from a recent loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. With both teams pushing for momentum, Embiid’s absence looms large.

Embiid remains the 76ers’ anchor when available. Through 33 games, he is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from three, and 85.8 percent from the line. He also adds 1.1 blocks and 0.6 steals per game.

When Embiid plays, the 76ers operate with far more structure and interior dominance. His ability to command double teams and control the paint shapes Philadelphia’s entire offensive system.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Nuggets

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The 76ers’ injury report includes several additional names. Johni Broome remains out following right knee surgery recovery. Paul George is out due to a league suspension. Tyrese Maxey is sidelined with a right finger tendon strain, while Kelly Oubre Jr. is out with a left elbow sprain. Dalen Terry is listed as questionable with a left shoulder issue.

For Denver, the Nuggets injury report lists several players out. Those names include Jabari Walker, DaRon Holmes II, Curtis Jones, and KJ Simpson on G League assignments. Peyton Watson is also out with a right hamstring strain.

Still, Embiid’s absence remains the biggest storyline heading into this matchup. The 76ers will look to keep their momentum without their star. Meanwhile, the Nuggets aim to respond after a loss.

So when it comes to the question of whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, the answer is no. His right oblique strain will keep him sidelined. As a result, Philadelphia will need to adjust in a key interconference matchup.