The Detroit Lions have already made some huge changes to start the 2026 offseason. Detroit traded David Montgomery to Houston and parted ways with veteran left tackle Taylor Decker just before free agency. The Lions could find his replacement in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released a new mock draft on Tuesday following the first week of NFL free agency. He gave the Lions a new starting left tackle in Alabama's Kadyn Proctor.

“The Lions entered free agency with a Taylor Decker-sized hole at left tackle after the veteran asked for his release,” Kiper wrote. “They signed Larry Borom, but they shouldn't stop there. Proctor's play was a little uneven last season, but I think he can stick at left tackle in the NFL and could help keep Jared Goff upright as Detroit tries to get back to the playoffs. Proctor has 40 starts worth of experience, knows how to take away opponent pass-rush moves and moves very well for a 6-foot-7, 352-pound blocker.”

Any team drafting Proctor will do so because of his impressive athletic profile.

Proctor impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine, becoming the first player over 350 pounds to clear 32 inches in the vertical jump. This performance proved that Proctor is a special athlete.

Article Continues Below

Kiper mocked Proctor to Detroit over players like guard Olaivavega Ioane and tackle Max Iheanachor. He was the fourth tackle off the board.

The Lions could be one of the best landing spots in the NFL for Proctor. He could learn a lot from veteran tackle Penei Sewell and study under offensive line coach Hank Fraley.

Proctor would project as a Week 1 starter for the Lions at left tackle, assuming he can beat out veteran Larry Borom for the job.

Lions fans would be thrilled if this pick actually happened