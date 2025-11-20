Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is a stark reminder that all men are not created equal. What are you talking about, Thomas Jefferson?

Holmgren does things on the basketball court that he is not supposed to be able to do as a 7-foot-1 beanpole. Yet he does everything with ease, as the Thunder have given him the leeway to play his style. That's a real declaration of independence.

Against the Sacramento Kings at Paycom Center on Wednesday, Holmgren announced his presence early with a huge slam in the first quarter. He escaped DeMar DeRozan with a series of between-the-legs dribbles before throwing it down in the face of Drew Eubanks.

It got their bench and the entire venue fired up.

Chet Holmgren with the handle for the SLAM 😳pic.twitter.com/0IPmGht4aB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Can you do that, Thomas Jefferson?

The 23-year-old Holmgren is continuing to prove his worth as a franchise cornerstone after signing a five-year maximum rookie contract extension in the offseason. It goes without saying that he was highly instrumental in Oklahoma City's championship run last season.

His numbers have jumped to career-highs of 19.9 points, 59.1% field goals, and 8.3 rebounds entering their game against the Kings. He is a rare breed of big man who can easily do it all, although he could still improve on his physique.

Barring any major injuries in the coming years, Holmgren could be a fixture on the All-NBA Teams.

As of writing, the league-leading Thunder are leading the Kings, 74-65, in the third quarter. They are looking for their seventh straight win and remain undefeated at home.