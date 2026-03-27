North Carolina sports did not have the best week, as Hubert Davis and Will Wade will not be coaching their respective teams for the foreseeable future. It may have come as a surprise to many, and they didn't know how to prepare for the quick changes. A local Food Lion could definitely use that excuse, as they still have Davis and Wade cardboards in their stores, each sporting North Carolina and NC State gear.

Untimely displays at the local Food Lion pic.twitter.com/6dpKNBArgB — Jack Taylor (@JackTaylorTV) March 27, 2026

You can definitely say those ads aged poorly, and now they'll have to find cutouts of the new coaches that are hired for the jobs.

Article Continues Below

After North Carolina was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA, there was a good chance that Davis may have been counting his days as the coach of the program. Surely a few days later, he was fired, and he wrote a statement following the decision.

“Tonight, I was let go by the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. My desire was to continue to coach here,” Davis said in the statement. “This opportunity has truly been such a blessing. I thank Jesus literally every day for giving me the opportunity, relationships and experiences with the kids and my staff. I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish together. My goal is to coach again in the very near future.”

As for Wade, he will be returning to LSU after only coaching one season at NC State, as they were eliminated in the First Four. LSU was set to part ways with Matt McMahon after not finding success with the program, and the hope is that Wade can come back and get the team back to what they were when he was initially there a few years ago.