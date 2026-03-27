It has been a season of change for the St. Louis Blues, which hasn't led to much success on the ice. Doug Armstrong, the Blues General Manager and President of Hockey Operations will be turning over the GM job to Alex Steen at the end of this season, which has people questioning Armstrong's future with the club. They also traded captain Brayden Schenn at the trade deadline, which signals a changing of the guard both on and off the ice.

Steen will have some young pieces to work with when he takes over the job. However, it looks like his first order of business might be to supplement his front office, after some further personnel changes, according to Darren Dreger via X, formerly Twitter.

“The Blues front office is changing with Kevin Maxwell and Peter Chiarelli leaving the club to pursue other opportunities,” Dreger reported. “Chiarelli is a candidate in Nashville's interview process, and Maxwell is expected to return to the New York Rangers in a management role.”

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Chiarelli has mixed reviews among the fans, but losing a former Stanley Cup champion leaves a knowledge gap Steen could've used. Steen has been working alongside Armstrong in preparation for the role, but if Armstrong leaves for a different opportunity, Steen will be left to do it himself.

If Chiarelli and Maxwell are leaving the Blues, they must have a valid opportunity elsewhere. It'd be interesting to see if Chiarelli gets one more opportunity to lead a franchise as Barry Trotz's successor.