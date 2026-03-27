During the Pittsburgh Penguins' game against the Ottawa Senators, Sidney Crosby exited with an apparent injury. But there may be some good news. The latest Crosby injury update revealed that he was not seen limping or wearing a brace after the game, according to Penguins beat writer Josh Yohe.

“So, regarding Sid: Bad news: He took himself out of the game, and the team immediately announced he was out for the night. Good news: He appeared to be walking with no limp following the game. Didn't appear to be wearing a brace of any kind,” Yohe wrote on X.

Crosby suffered the injury in the second period after a hit from Nick Cousins. Coach Dan Muse revealed it was a lower-body injury after speaking to some medical professionals on the team. This would be a major loss for the Pens, as they are attempting to make it to the playoffs after missing them last season.

Article Continues Below

With the Penguins battling for a playoff spot, they need their best player to be available. They temporarily lost him for a few weeks after he sustained an injury during the Winter Olympics. But he returned recently to give them a boost. The Penguins are currently occupying the second spot in the Metropolitan Division, but have a slim lead, and the margin for error is not much.

There is no indication whether Crosby will miss any time. For now, he is questionable. The Penguins' next game will be on Saturday when they host the Dallas Stars before a potential playoff preview with the New York Islanders on Monday in Long Island.