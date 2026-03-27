The Charlotte Hornets on Thursday snapped the seven-game winning streak of the New York Knicks after escaping with a hard-earned victory, 114-103, at Spectrum Center.

The Knicks tried to rally in the fourth quarter, but the Hornets, who have now won five straight outings, proved to be a tough host. Charlotte led by as much as 21 points.

While New York put up a gallant stand in the end, Josh Hart said they shot themselves in the foot with their inadequate energy.

“They (Hornets) played like they were shot out of a cannon. I felt like we were a step slower in a lot of their actions,” noted Hart.

“They were pushing that pace. Obviously, they got Melo (Ball) pushing the pace a lot, but they have multiple ball-handlers in that unit. They don't just rely on him.”

"They played like they were shot out of a cannon…pushing that pace…Melo…Kon…B Miller…they're going…we're playing a step slow" –– Josh Hart in Charlotte after Knicks lose 114-103 pic.twitter.com/Yo3kJmnVja — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 27, 2026

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Hart, who had 16 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and five steals, gave credit to Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller for also setting the tone and not allowing the Knicks to keep in step.

Knueppel had 26 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. He buried six shots from deep, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to reach 250 three-pointers. Ball had 22 points, while Miller added 21 points. They had four three-pointers each.

The Knicks fell short despite scoring 17 points off the Hornets' 18 turnovers. Charlotte, however, was more aggressive in attacking, shooting 16-of-20 from the free-throw line compared to New York's 8-of-9.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks, who fell to 48-26, with 26 points and 13 assists.

They will return to action on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.