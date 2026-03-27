In this Crimson Desert, players can go fishing, though actually catching a fish may feel intimidating at first. While the game does provide a quest and tutorial for how to fish, not everyone (myself included) may completely understand how it works. Therefore, we created this Fishing Guide for Crimson Desert to help you catch your future meal.

Crimson Desert Fishing Guide – How Do You Fish?

Overall, the steps to Fishing in Crimson Desert include:

Acquire a Fishing Rod

Approach a body of water

Equip the Rod, then press and release L2/LT to cast a line

Press R2 when the fish takes a bite

Use the Left Analog Stick to tire out the Fish

Rotate the Right Stick to reel in the tired Fish

Firstly, in order to fish in Crimson, you need a Fishing Rod. You could buy one from the Provisioner's shop for just 15 copper. OR, if you accept Annabelle's Request, who resides just outside Hernand, you can get one for free. Either way, obtaining a Fishing Rod will be the easiest task here.

Now that we have a rod, we just need to find a body of water. Certain Fish can only be found in certain areas in Crimson Desert, so you may need to do more research to find a specific one. Fortunately, you can learn about different species of fish from vendors or through dialogue with random NPCs. Learning about a fish also gives you the information on where you can find them.

But for those just wanting to learn how to fish, any body of water will do.

How To Fish in Crimson Desert?

To Fish in Crimson Desert, approach a body of water and equip your Fishing Rod. You can use the radial equipment menu to cycle through your fear to select the rod.

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Once your Rod is equipped, hold L2/LT to aim, and release when you're ready to throw the line. Wait until a bite occurs and then press R2/RT to hook the fish. An on-screen prompt will appear when a fish finally takes a bite.

Once the Fish has taken a bite, do NOT reel it in yet. You must tire the fish out by moving the left stick in the opposite direction the fish is swimming in. Eventually, the fish will stop, giving you a chance to reel it in.

To reel in a fish, rotate the right analog stick. Depending on how far you cast out the line, you may need to repeat the process. But once you understand how the process works, it becomes easy to do.

Tips on Finding Specific Fish

You may need to search for a specific Fish in Crimson Desert. However, some fish are harder to find than others. Thankfully, the Knowledge you gain from learning about Fish gives you everything you need to know about them.

You can gain Knowledge on almost every fish without even catching them and just visiting Vendors. Hover over Fish items with silhouettes on their icon to learn about the item.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Fishing in Crimson Desert. We wish you the best of luck in capturing ingredients for your next meal as you prepare to hoard a boatload of food items to survive one boss battle. There are lots of ways to stock yourself in Crimson Desert, and fishing is just one of those ways.

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